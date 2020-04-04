“All respect & goodwill is lost” – Carra slams LFC after shocking staff decision

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to lash out at the Reds for placing non-playing staff on furlough leave.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the club confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

Last month the Reds announced that they would be paying the wages of all their staff throughout the suspension of English football, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carra now believes that the club has undone all the good they did with their latest decision, and hasn’t hid his feelings on Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC https://t.co/9bE8Rw1veE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2020

We’re 100% behind Jamie on this one – the club have dropped the ball here – there is no other way to look at it. The club is making millions upon millions every year. Shocking.

The Government set up this coronavirus fund for businesses that will struggle to pay their staff when there isn’t a steady influx of cash – billionaires should not take advantage, and I too made my feelings known on Twitter:

I expect better from @LFC. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme isn't for the mega-rich to take advantage. It's for the vulnerable to survive. Their decision goes against our civic values completely. — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) April 4, 2020

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but it’s such a horrible surprise to see the Reds act so cutthroat on this one.