Klopp has told Sancho he’ll have a spot in LFC’s team, regardless of Salah & Mane – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho that he’ll have a place in Liverpool’s squad – and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won’t get in the way of that.

According to the Independent, the German supposedly said this to the England international in a private transfer chat, when the boss was also waxing lyrical about the winger.

The timing of this news is interesting, as it’s been revealed Liverpool baulked at Timo Werner’s £49million release clause, but the Indy report claims money will be made available if Klopp wants Sancho.

We’re not sure what to make of this one, to be honest – it seems naive to imagine the Reds spending a figure of around £100million on Sancho when we walked away from Werner for half of that.

Earlier today, it was reported by The Athletic that Liverpool valued the German striker higher than the English flyer – so that just raises even more questions.

Including, and certainly not limited to, ‘how are we going to give Sancho the playing time he deserves if Salah and Mane are around?’ – Werner could play in front of Firmino, but dropping either of our wingers seems unrealistic.

It’s difficult to understand what’s going on at the moment, and only time will tell us what’ll happen, so take everything you hear with a healthy heap of salt.