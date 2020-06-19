Klopp confirms triple fitness boost for LFC ahead of Merseyside Derby

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost ahead of the Merseyside Derby, as the Premier League starts its resumption.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson sat out the Reds’ 6-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, but according to Daily Mail reporter Dominic King, this was entirely precautionary.

The boss has now confirmed this was the case and the duo, along with goalkeeper Alisson, are set to face Everton this weekend.

The direct quote from Klopp can be found below:

Klopp on Salah/Robertson/Alisson: "They look all good. During training period there have been a few problems, normal. None of them are ruled out for Sunday I can say." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) June 19, 2020

That means Liverpool will travel to Goodison Park with a near-fully fit senior squad, with only Xherdan Shaqiri missing from action.

There is no mention of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, so we’re forced to assume that the knock he picked up against Rovers was nothing serious.

The Reds will restart their season on Sunday against Everton, and could potentially be named Premier League Champions should Burnley upset the odds and beat Manchester City.

If the Citizens win their next two games, after smashing Arsenal, Liverpool will be crowned Champions with maximum points from our first two fixtures – the Blues and Crystal Palace.

If we get anything less than six points from Everton and Palace, and City register three wins, victory against the reigning Champions – who we’re due to play on July 2 – would declare us the new Champions.