(Video) Sadio Mane’s hilarious description of how Jurgen Klopp dances

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have seen the footage of Jurgen Klopp and his players enjoying the title win over the weekend!

The manager was obviously front of show – and Sadio Mane has explained in brilliant terms how his manager goes about his business on the dance floor…

“He dances like a 30-year-old boy in the club. When I saw it I was smiling and laughing,” said our brilliant no.10!

The partying will have settled down the past few days of course, with a crunch clash with Manchester City to play on Thursday night at the Etihad.

City will be desperate to pour some cold water on our fire and the Reds will want to confirm our position as the best team in the land why doing the double over our biggest sporting rivals.

Bring it on!