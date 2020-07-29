Bayern Munich have lowered Thiago’s asking price to serious bargain fee and Liverpool should move

Is there really much to think about if a player as good as Thiago, genuinely one of the best midfielders on the planet, is available for €30m?

That’s around £27m – the money Liverpool sold Brad Smith and Dom Solanke to Bournemouth for collectively.

Christian Falk on Twitter confirmed that €30m is the asking price, but interestingly, that no deal with a club has yet been done – despite Bayern assuming he’d already negotiated something.

Our latest information is that there are no plans for Liverpool to sign the world-class Spaniard, who would jump at the chance of working under Jurgen Klopp – who similarly rates the player very highly.

In fairness, Naby Keita’s emergence has been a serious one since – and the Guinean looks like he’ll take the Premier League by storm in 2020/21 providing he stays fit.

But Gini Wijnaldum has yet to extend his contract and Thiago could be a similarly aged replacement – or even better, an addition.

Klopp has largely used Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right since football returned, and with Adam Lallana leaving, maybe another central midfield option would be handy – especially one as good as Thiago.

