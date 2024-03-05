(Video) Melissa Reddy provides Alonso update as Bayern step up efforts to seal signature

It’s no surprise to hear Xabi Alonso being linked with a move to Liverpool as our manager again but with Bayern Munich rumours growing stronger, Melissa Reddy has delivered an update.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the 37-year-old said: “It will be no surprise to Liverpool, they didn’t expect to have a free run at Xabi Alonso and I don’t think any club that is trying to get the hottest young managerial prospect in Europe, will think that they are the only side in the conversation.”

The journalist went on to say that there’s little doubt that the only stories that will be leaked about the Spaniard will be from the German champions, as they seek to rock Bayer Leverkusen’s attack on their title.

The Reds will continue to operate quietly and not make any formal announcement, especially whilst Jurgen Klopp is in the midst of a title hunt himself.

You can watch Reddy’s update on Alonso via @SkySportsNews on X:

Melissa Reddy says it will come as 'no surprise' to Liverpool that they are not the only team wanting Xabi Alonso 🔴 Bayern Munich have opened discussions with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso about replacing Thomas Tuchel in the summer, according to Sky in Germany 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/BVXqGO47kR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 5, 2024

