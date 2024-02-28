European giants targeting Liverpool stalwart to replace exit-linked £40m wizard – report

European giants Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting one Liverpool stalwart to replace a player who could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga champions have their sights set on Andy Robertson, who heads a list of candidates to fill the void left by Alphonso Davies if, as expected, the latter joins Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s side acknowledge that it won’t be easy to lure the Scotland captain from Anfield but are determined to land the best possible replacement should the $50m(£40m)-valued Canadian depart.

Bayern chiefs believe that the Liverpool defender would give them similar qualities to what their current left-back boasts and feel that Jurgen Klopp’s exit this summer could make it the right time to test their luck with the 29-year-old, who has just over two years remaining on his contract with the Reds.

It isn’t hard to see why Bayern would want Robertson to replace Davies, with the Liverpool left-back boasting a formidable tally of 73 goal contributions in 282 appearances for his current club (Transfermarkt).

Many clubs might be reluctant to invest in a player who’s on the cusp of his 30s, but that didn’t stop the Munich giants from splashing out £86.3m on Harry Kane last summer, an investment which has already rewarded them with 31 goals in as many games from the England captain (Transfermarkt).

It’s not unthinkable that the Scottish defender may seek a new challenge in the near future, having been with the Reds for nearly seven years and with Klopp moving on in the summer, but the hope is that he’ll be happy to stay put for another while yet.

If he were to leave, at least we’d have a reliable heir to the left-back role in Kostas Tsimikas, who’s deputised commendably for Robertson whenever called upon in recent campaigns.

For now, we wouldn’t panic too much about the possibility of losing our number 26, and certainly not to a club who are in as big a state of flux as Bayern, who’ll also have a new manager come the start of next season.

