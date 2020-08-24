(Video) Thiago does the Hendo-shuffle with Champions League as Liverpool transfer looks increasingly likely

Thiago absolutely ran the show last night, as Bayern Munich won the Champions League.

The little Spaniard was the best player on the pitch and left every Liverpool fan salivating at the prospect of him being an option for Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

When he wads lifting the trophy, the 29-year-old undeniably dropped the Hendo-shuffle, made famous by Liverpool’s captain in the past few years during our various successes – and fans on Twitter loved it.

Is this proof he’s Anfield bound? Not especially – but it certainly fans the flames of the only transfer saga we’re involved in this summer!

Journalist Fabrizio Romano most recently said talks would start this week regarding a transfer, and we hope he’s right.

If Liverpool were not in for a player of Thiago’s ilk, we’d almost regard it as a dropping of the ball, considering how much he wants to play under Klopp.

Make it happen, Reds!

Thiago doing the Hendo shuffle, he’s coming home pic.twitter.com/cOl8221eZt — ً (@sxlmss) August 23, 2020