Ki-Jana Hoever could be set for a very intriguing loan spell – and we’re all for it

This time last year, if Liverpool fans were told a youngster from the Academy would have come on leaps and bounds and be the official understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, you’d have put your house on it being Ki-Jana Hoever.

There had been rave reports about the Dutchman in training, and we’d already seen him start an FA Cup game in central defence as a 16-year-old.

But fast-forward to summer 2020 and Neco Williams is without doubt the youngster who’s next in line to Trent’s right-back throne – and Hoever is very much an U23 option.

This is partly down to injuries, but also down to Williams’ incredible progression. After all, Jurgen Klopp rewards hard work and what he sees at the training ground.

Read Celtic have claimed the Scottish champions have moved for our teenage Dutchman on loan, however, which could be a great move for all parties involved…

Hoever could get regular minutes north of the border; Celtic could benefit from a player of his calibre and he could arrive back on Merseyside next year a player reborn.

Make it happen!