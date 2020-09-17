Massive confirmed news: Liverpool are on verge of signing Thiago after €30m fee agreed with Bayern

Liverpool are set to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich for €30m, the Athletic has reported this morning.

The publication has went big – claiming that a fee has been agreed with the Germans for the world-class midfielder.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have now made their move for Thiago Alcantara. Understand that a fee of around 30million Euros has been agreed with Bayern Munich for the Spain international. What a signing for the Premier League champions. https://t.co/l7XMlrBPKj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 17, 2020

The Reds have been linked with Thiago all summer long – with the Bundesliga and European champions holding out for a €30m fee that it looks Liverpool have finally agreed to pay.

EOTK is aware that personal terms with the Spaniard were agreed long ago.

Crucially, it looks like this deal will go through without the need for Liverpool to sell another midfielder – namely Gini Wijnaldum.

We imagine the Reds will cash in on Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Loris Karius – but have decided to spend a relatively large sum on a world-class player who would have been on a Bosman in a few months’ time.

This shows huge ambition and we’re absolutely delighted.

Liverpool look like they’re on the verge of completing maybe the most exciting deal of the window.