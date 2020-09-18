Amazing transfer bonus for LFC fans as Reds to follow Thiago with big attempt at £36m star

Not only are Liverpool signing Thiago – which will likely be confirmed today – but the club will now make a beeline for Watford winger Ismail Sarr – too.

That’s according to Dom King in the Mail, who sent an already very excited fanbase up the wall last night with this tweet.

Liverpool have enquired about Ismail Sarr and discussed his situation. No bid had been made but he is being seriously considered as a back up option for the front three. Watford would want £36m+ 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 17, 2020

With Kostas Tsimikas arriving to backup Andy Robertson, and Thiago turning our midfield into potentially the most complete in Europe – Sarr would bolster the frontline – and allow a like-for-like replacement to come in for either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane should our legendary wide-men wither pick up an injury or simply require a break.

We’d like another centre-back, but Thiago makes it much easier for Fabinho to drop back into defence – as the Spaniard can play at no.6 or provide us an option at no.8 with Jordan Henderson holding – should our Brazilian no.3 need to help out at the back.

This could end up being a very good option, after all!