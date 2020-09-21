Wijnaldum expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer – report

It doesn’t look like Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will be offered a new contract at Anfield and is set to depart the club next summer.

That’s according to James Pearce, who claims in his report for The Athletic that ‘barring a dramatic change of heart‘, the Dutch international is set to become a free agent in ten months.

It’ll be a big shame to see such a talented player leave Liverpool, but the signing of Thiago Alcantara should seriously dampen the burn of Gini leaving.

Barcelona have been relentlessly linked with a move for Wijnaldum, since Ronald Koeman took over as manager of the Catalans.

Perhaps their reported interest in the Liverpool star will rekindle again next summer and the midfielder will join compatriot Frenkie de Jong at Camp Nou.

Tobi Altschaffl, a writer for German publication BILD, claimed Barcelona were interested in both Thiago and Gini, but the Koeman pushed for his fellow Dutchman.

With Thiago signing for Liverpool on a four-year deal, the next logical step for Barcelona is to wait until January to agree a pre-contract with Wijnaldum – but we’ll have to wait and see if that becomes more than just baseless speculation.