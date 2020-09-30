Why Liverpool didn’t tell fans about Thiago’s COVID-19 test at first

Thiago missed the game v Arsenal on Monday night due to a positive coronavirus test result, and as a result, is self-isolating.

The club didn’t publish any news, as they were bound by medical confidentiality – but Thiago himself specifically requested the news to be released so LFC fans were in the know and also the people of Spain would understand why he wasn’t on international duty in a week’s time.

Liverpool’s first game after the international break is the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park – which would be a mighty exciting time to see Thiago in action – given it’s impossible that he’ll face Aston Villa on Sunday.

We’d suggest Jurgen Klopp would be more likely to select a tried and trusted XI – one that included Fabinho as the no.6 with two of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita either side – but Thiago is such a special talent there’s a possibility the boss will just go for it!