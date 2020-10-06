Klopp told he should have signed Man Utd fringe player on deadline day

Harry Redknapp believes want-away Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero should have signed for Liverpool on deadline day.

The reasoning behind the former Spurs boss’ thoughts is that the Reds are in need of a new shot-stopper and the Red Devils were said to be keen on offloading the Argentine.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of deadline day, Redknapp said Liverpool are in need of a goalkeeper more than Everton, who did actually sign one.

You would have thought he might have gone to Liverpool,” he said, as quoted by the Metro. “Liverpool need a goalkeeper. They need a goalkeeper more than Everton.

If Alisson is out for a while, it could be vital for Liverpool. They’re going to need to make sure they have good back-up because it sounds like he could be out for a long time.

While we agree a move for a goalkeeper on a short-term basis may have made sense for the Reds, with Alisson said to be out for up to six weeks, signing a United player is easier said than done.

Gabriel Heinze famously – or rather, infamously – spoke of his desire to sign for Liverpool directly from United, but a move never materialised and he joined Real Madrid instead.

The last player to make the Westward trip on the M62 was all the way back in the 1960s, and a deal hasn’t been agreed between the two clubs since.

While a move for Romero on paper made some sense, in real life it just wouldn’t come off.

The only way we can see a move like that happening any time soon is if the clubs don’t communicate with each other – i.e. a Bosman transfer.

