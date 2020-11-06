(Video) Klopp explains Thiago confusion around the Spaniard’s return to fitness

Jurgen Klopp was today asked about Thiago and confirmed that our world-class summer signing will not be available to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The midfielder has only played a game and a half since arriving – and hasn’t featured since he was cruelly scythed down by Richarlison at the end of the Merseyside Derby – which is five games and will six by the end of the weekend.

‘There was no surgery needed, but it was still an injury,’ he said.

‘When a boy has been out – the longer he’s been out – the longer he needs to train before we consider him a starter,’ the boss continued.

In fairness, it was a fairly ambiguous answer – and now – we can only hope Thiago will be back after the international break – which will allow him another two weeks to get himself prepared.

We think there has likely been some kind of repercussion or that the issue is worse than was initially let on – which is frustrating for the fans who desperately want to see him.