(Photos) Thiago shows off flair in Liverpool training with skilful touch

Liverpool superstar Thiago Alcantara is getting prepared for the biggest game in the football calendar as the Premier League champions host bitter rivals Manchester United this weekend.

The Spaniard was clearly in the mood in today’s training session, showing off a lovely bit of skill in what appears to be a passing drill at the AXA Centre in Kirkby.

While we’re partial to a cheeky rabona, we’ll just take a few slick passes from Thiago against United to help us extend our unbeaten run in the league at Anfield!

Take a look at the photos below:

