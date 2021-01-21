(Images) Joe Gomez recovery update: Centre-back hits Twitter, with big scar on knee visible

Joe Gomez has posted some snaps to his Twitter account to show Liverpool fans the hard work he’s putting into his recovery.

The defender has been out of action since the horrible injury he suffered while training with England in 2020 – and there hasn’t been much word on his progress until now.

If you click on the individual photos, you’ll see Gomez swimming, cycling and doing plyometric exercises. In the bike photo, you can see a large scar on Gomez’s injured knee.

It looks to us like he’s behind Virgil van Dijk in terms of a return timeframe, but that’s mainly because Virg has been out on the field kicking a ball and Joe hasn’t.

We wish him all the best and cannot wait to see him back in red again one day.

Taking it a day at a time, but giving it my all… “There is no education like adversity” pic.twitter.com/rsC6aRO5r9 — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) January 21, 2021