Gini Wijnaldum says leaving Liverpool this summer will be ‘devastating’

Gini Wijnaldum spoke in more length about his contract situation than he has at any time before during today’s press-conference before the Rb Leipzig Champions League fixture tomorrow.

The Dutchman’s deal runs out at the end of the season – and to be honest – we’re almost 100% certain he’ll depart on a Bosman following five years of loyal service.

“There is no news at it stands right now,” he told today’s press conference.

“I would like to say I am really happy at the club, with the team, the fans and that is only thing I can say. It’s not that I am not happy and have to leave. It’s not that easy. So difficult to deal with it…

“The situation we are in right now [my future] is not the most important thing. But only thing I can say is I am really happy here with the fans, team, staff, family is happy here. But there is no news.”

“Really difficult,” he said – when pushed on how he’d feel if he did have to leave…

“You would leave a team you really love. With a team you feel really comfortable. This will be difficult – but you will know the situation why you have to leave. But I would be devastated I cannot play with this team anymore.”

Gini hasn’t been at his best in 2021, but basically none of his team-mates have either.

He’s still part of Jurgen Klopp’s strongest team – and it’ll be a mighty difficult task to replace him ahead of next season.

We need a midfielder who is equally good defensive and offensively, never injured and tactically astute.

We’re sure Michael Edwards will be working on it tirelessly right now. At EOTK, we have no idea who the club will plump for – but if it was up to us – we’d sign a physical behemoth with his best years ahead of him.