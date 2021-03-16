Idiotic Mo Salah agenda continues on Twitter via a West Ham fan

We try to ignore this rubbish – but occasionally it gets too much and we decide to use our platform to call it out for what it is.

When you use a still image instead of a video in an attempt to make your point, you’re clearly doing so to emphasise a point that wouldn’t actually exist if you just allow people to watch the whole incident instead.

Richard Keys does it on beIN Sports – and this West Ham fan online went viral yesterday after doing it on Twitter.

He tried to suggest Mo Salah dived last night and is a toxic element in the Premier League…

This is the same fanbase who were filmed racially abusing the Egyptian at the London Stadium, of course.

When you watch the actual incident of this supposed dive, Salah is being fouled for three or four seconds before and actually chooses to stay on his feet.

Never mind, eh? Salah has won the Premier League, two Golden Boots and is close to his third…. We’re sure he sleeps just fine at night!

The premier league will be a better place when he leaves it pic.twitter.com/IZ0g7lv46W — . (@lanzinigoat) March 15, 2021