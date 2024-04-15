(Video) Transfer update; Richard Keys provides Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia update

Mo Salah’s possible departure to Saudi Arabia filled the column inches towards the end of the summer and now there’s another update on his future.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Richard Keys said: “The feeling is that Mo Salah might not, after all, be on his way to Saudi Arabia – that’s all we can tell you.”

READ MORE: (Images) Klopp, Van Dijk and other Liverpool representatives pay respects on Hillsborough anniversary

It seems then that we can be confident our Egyptian King will remain at Anfield for another year past this summer, which will be great news for many.

It’s a shame that the same can’t be said for Jurgen Klopp but we have many of his key players who will remain after he leaves Merseyside.

You can watch Keys’ comments on Salah via @beINSPORTS_EN on X:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…