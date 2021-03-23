Thiago talks first year in England and how he’s desperate ‘to see Anfield full’

Thiago doesn’t regret signing for Liverpool, despite the struggles of his first season at the club.

When he came from Bayern Munich, he would have assumed, as we did, that his first campaign would be one in which he was fighting for the Premier League title – not languishing in seventh place with nine games to go…

We are however still in the Champions League and his influence will be very important if we’re to progress in Europe – starting with Real Madrid in April.

‘I had options to return (to Spain), but it was clear to me. Leaving Bayern was to be able to live the experience of the Premier League, a very competitive league,’ he told AS, cited in the Mail.

‘When I got the call from the coach (Jurgen Klopp) and the club, it was an easy decision to choose the destination.

‘But it was difficult to choose if I really wanted to leave Bayern. In the end it happened and I am very happy.

‘It is a change of country, club, stadium and you have the expectation not only of seeing the fans in the stadium, and it will be beautiful to see Anfield full, but also the experience of learning day by day about this new country.’

Thiago has been exceptional in patches, especially when he’s had Fabinho alongside him…

With the Brazilian lighthouse anchoring, Thiago has more leverage to roam and create – and less defensive responsibility – something which has got him in trouble due to rash challenges.

We love him as a player though – and think he’ll be key to whatever we go on to achieve under Jurgen Klopp.

The good times will come back – and we genuinely believe this season is a one-off for the already very well-publicised reasons.