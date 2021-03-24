Liverpool target could be snapped up for bargain fee as club forced to cut €40m asking price – BILD

Gladbach are expected to drop their asking price for Denis Zakaria to €20m, as reported by Bild.

The Bundesliga star had attracted interest from Europe’s elite sides, though it is strongly suspected that the player’s long-term knee injury picked up last year, in combination with the financial constraints of COVID-19, has caused the player’s value to drop.

The 24-year-old has struggled to build up some consistency for Gladbach since his return from the sidelines.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Wijnaldum to Barcelona rumours: ‘The situation with Ronald Koeman will be key’

It’s a situation that presents something of an issue for Marco Rose’s side, particularly given that the midfielder’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

That being said, there will undoubtedly be concerns over the Bundesliga star’s fitness levels – a factor we’ll have to consider seriously given our own injury struggles this season.

Given that Gini Wijnaldum is looking increasingly likely to leave Liverpool on a free come the season end, however, the recruitment team may be well-advised to keep an eye on the Switzerland international, particularly if he’s available for a cut-price fee.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox