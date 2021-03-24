Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Wijnaldum to Barcelona rumours: ‘The situation with Ronald Koeman will be key’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a move for Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona this summer is yet to be arranged, despite reports claiming to the contrary.

The Dutchman is thought to be a key target for compatriot Ronald Koeman in the upcoming window, with the No.5 yet to put pen to paper on extended terms at Anfield.

“At the moment there is nothing agreed,” the Sky Sports journalist told the Here We Go podcast. “Barcelona are changing everything. There is a new president, new board, let’s see with the manager. For sure the situation with Ronald Koeman will be key because Ronald Koeman is in love with Wijnaldum.”

“They are talking with the agent,” Romano added. “They are negotiating and Barcelona are so interested. But at the moment nothing is signed and done because they have to plan for the future, they have to understand about the position of Ronald Koeman and then they will decide [on] certain players.”

READ MORE: UEFA set to ditch FFP and allow clubs greater spending leeway – Palmeri

Could Wijnaldum remain with Liverpool after all?

With Romano challenging recent speculation around Wijnaldum’s future, it does open up the possibility (albeit a slim one) of the 30-year-old remaining at Anfield for the next season.

With Barcelona undergoing major reform since the appointment of Joan Laporta as president, some doubt has been cast over Koeman’s future as manager of the Catalan side.

Should the revamp extend to the coaching role by the end of the term, a new manager may not share the Dutchman’s interest in our midfielder, which leaves Gini with something of a gamble to make over the remaining best years of his footballing career.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox