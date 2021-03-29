(Video) Konate’s best bits as LFC close in on €40m Leipzig star – big tackles & passes

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the Frenchman’s release clause – €40 million – will need to be paid to get the deal over the line.

Naturally, Liverpool fans on social media have been going mad, looking for content on Konate – and we at Empire of the Kop are no different!

Below you can watch a highlights reel of the Leipzig star, which shows some big tackles and neat passes.

Take a look – with footage via the Bundesliga and UEFA.