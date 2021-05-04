Mo Salah says nobody at LFC is talking about a new contract, but he wants to win more titles at Anfield

It seems like Mo Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, providing we offer him new terms, that are currently not on the table.

The Egyptian has 29 goals for Liverpool this term – an incredible return – given he’s been playing in a massively underperforming side – but come the end of this season – he’ll have just two years left on his deal.

This isn’t a dangerous situation for Liverpool, yet, but it definitely will be if it runs on for another season…

“No one is talking to me about that [a new deal], so I can’t say much about that,” he told Sky Sports.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know….

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again,” he added.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again. Part of our job is to win trophies.”

There’ll be no trophies for Mo this season, but with the fans back and our centre-backs recovered, 2021/22 may be wholly more enjoyable.

We still have the full roster of a team that not long ago, was the best of the planet – we just need Virgil van Dijk back to marshal the backline and lead the side from defence.

We think that Sadio Mane will regain his form following a much-needed summer rest, while Thiago will have a much greater impact when he can play alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield regularly.

This summer though, let’s offer Salah a contract. He’s our most important attacker by a huge distance.