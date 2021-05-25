David James has disrespected Mo Salah with silly, silly comments

How would Liverpool know if we play better without Mo Salah, when he plays basically every game?

And how could we play better without him, when we got 97 points, then won the Champions League, then won the title with him in the side week in, week out?!

Despite this logic, David James, our former goalkeeper, has claimed Liverpool are a better side without the Egyptian King, who’s just finished the campaign with 30 goals.

‘The idea of them spending mega millions is very unlikely, I think they’re going to have to shift players out,’ James told Stadium Astro, cited in the Metro.

‘In my eyes, he might be second in the Golden Boot running, but I think Liverpool play better without Salah.

‘And the opportunity for Liverpool to cash in on Salah, Jota naturally fits into that front three, Firmino gets more freedom arguably, and Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems to be a reliance on Salah’s goals.

‘This is not about Mo Salah not being a good player – his goal record speaks for itself.

‘Similar statistics to someone like Aguero where Pep Guardiola can look at Man City and not need Aguero. I think Jurgen Klopp and the way he has developed this side, Salah has become more of a focal point than that front three from seasons before.

‘I think Liverpool’s fluidity is compromised by Salah, even though he scored. Tottenham’s another one, top goalscorers tend to not win leagues.

‘I think they could cash in on him [Salah] and produce a stronger team.’

This isn’t a case of selling Coutinho for £145m and buying players we crucially needed, like Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

The spine of the side is already there. And if we sold Salah, we’d simply have to directly replace him with a player who would have to cover his guarantee of fitness and goals.

He’s been Liverpool’s most important player all season and we wouldn’t have finished third without him.

What the club need to do is extend his contract, not sell up.

Offer him what he deserves and avoid a situation in a year’s time when we could theoretically be losing our no.11 in 2023 for nothing.