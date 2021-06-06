Exciting teenager hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool fans: “Best in the world”

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, who is expected to play a part in the Reds’ pre-season preparations over the next couple of months, has spoken out on his love for the club’s supporters.

Taking part in a podcast with Ranks FC, the teenager explained how playing for his boyhood team is a dream come true.

“I don’t think there is. Anfield is my home really. [Playing there] was my main dream growing up,” Elliott said.

“Fanbase-wise, it’s the best in the world. To be playing with Liverpool fans around you, there is nothing else that you want more.

MORE: Premier League clubs target Liverpool full-back this summer – report

“Even being there as a fan and supporting the players and then going onto the pitch and playing in front of them, it’s something I’ve always dreamt of.”

We at Empire of the Kop can’t wait to see how young Elliott fares next season, after smashing it on loan in the Championship with Lancashire outfit Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting starlets in football right now and the way he speaks about Liverpool is like music to the ears of fellow supporters.