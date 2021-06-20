Liverpool prepared to cash-in on 25-year-old this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to allow Kostas Tsimikas to leave the club this summer, should an appropriate offer arrive.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, cited by The Anfield Talk, who claims the Greece international could leave Anfield after just seven appearances.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano’s predicted Liverpool XI for 2021/22 features two new players & will excite fans

Tsimikas was brought to Liverpool last summer to rotate with starting left-back Andy Robertson, who has played an exhausting number of games for club and country over the last few years.

The 25-year-old hasn’t hit the ground running on Merseyside, with a few off-the-field factors impacting his playing time over the last 12 months.

We at Empire of the Kop would be surprised if Tsimikas was moved on this summer, especially if Liverpool don’t bring in another left-back beforehand.

In addition to that, a new player would theoretically have to spend time embedding himself into Jurgen Klopp’s training style, which the Greek already has experience with under his belt.