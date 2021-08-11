Liverpool ‘targeting’ €45m attacker, claim two journalists

Liverpool’s interest in Jeremy Doku this summer, as tweeted by Pedro Almeida, has been green-lighted in a tweet by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, though an offer has yet to come from the Reds’ camp.

This follows from Pedro Almeida’s tweet claiming that the Merseysiders are looking “to open talks” for the highly-rated Belgian who impressed during the European Championship, with Tavolieri confirming as much in an exclusive for The Anfield Talk.

TAT EXCLUSIVE: At the moment, Liverpool are still targeting Jeremy Doku but no offer has been made so far this summer – Rennes have told the player they don’t want to sell him. Jeremy loves Liverpool. After this season with Rennes, he is ready for a step up. [@sachatavolieri] pic.twitter.com/rUyeJDJCsN — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 27, 2021

The 19-year-old does have a long-term contract in France (not set to expire until 2025), which could present a significant barrier to a Liverpool switch.

READ MORE: ‘Maybe that’s why it’s taking longer…’ – Ex-PL star suggests reason for delay in further Liverpool signings

Tavolieri is not a source we’re particularly familiar with here at Empire of the Kop, so we’d advise taking the thumbs up with a pinch of salt until further updates emerge.

There’s no question that we’d love to see a player of the teenager’s calibre end up at Liverpool, especially given that the club could do with another backup forward to keep the front-three on their toes.

Doku would perhaps be somewhat younger than the recruitment team have in mind, though this may not necessarily be problematic if our current options hit their stride this coming campaign, as they have hinted at in pre-season.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

#Ep5 of The Red Nets Podcast: Has Wijnaldum’s replacement been sitting under our noses? How do Liverpool keep up amidst City’s spending spree?