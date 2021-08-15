(Video) Mo Salah’s glorious solo run that saw him put a Norwich defender on his back with quick feet

Mo Salah continued his tradition of remarkable displays on the opening day of Premier League campaigns with yet another impressive outing against Daniel Farke’s promoted Norwich outfit.

One Twitter account, @PassLikeThiago, caught a drool-inducing run from the Egyptian international, who successfully beat off pressure outside the box only to go on to mount a brilliant run that almost ended in another goal for the Reds.

Receiving the ball from a marauding Trent Alexander-Arnold, the former Roma star circled Lukas Rupp before his quick feet sent Dimitris Giannoulis on his back with an attempted effort from the No.11 sadly ricocheting safely into the keeper’s hands.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: