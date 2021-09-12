(Photo) Harvey Elliott gifts shirt to Liverpool fan in hospital after horrific injury

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott picked up a nasty injury during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear just how serious the teenager’s condition is at the moment, but updates are expected to arrive as soon as tomorrow.

MORE: Exclusive: “Going to break all records”: Collymore tips young Liverpool star for Premier League glory

One fortunately placed Liverpool fan happened to be in the bed next to Elliott, when the midfielder checked into hospital later that day.

As revealed in the screen-shot and accompanying photograph below, the Reds No.67 gifted his shirt to the kid he met. Class act.