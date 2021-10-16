Jurgen Klopp encouraged drinking and dance-offs in morale-boosting party following shock defeat in 2015

Jurgen Klopp actively looked to preserve and boost Liverpool’s team spirit following a difficult 3-0 loss to Watford, early in his Anfield reign in 2015, during the club’s Christmas party.

This comes from the Mirror, with it being reported that the German went as far as egging his players on to drink alcohol and take part in dance-offs.

The German is known to value the importance of team morale, often using team bonding sessions in pre-season tours.

It seems absolutely classic Klopp, with the former Mainz boss’ encouragement evidently helping his side turn their form around on their way to reaching the final of the League Cup and Europa League.

We ultimately lost both, of course, though it should be remembered that the Liverpool boss was ultimately trying to get the best he could out of what remained of a mostly Brendan Rodgers side.

The prioritisation of the team and team morale can be seen still today; even in places where fans may least expect it.

