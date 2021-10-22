‘Hell no’ ‘Snake’ – These Liverpool fans want nothing to do with reported €50-60m summer target

A number of Liverpool fans flocked to the Twittersphere to share their discontent with a reported target.

The report in question covers the Reds’ supposed interest in former attacker Raheem Sterling, who controversially left the club for rivals Manchester City back in 2015.

The England international has since been tipped for an exit from the Etihad, with the likes of the Merseysiders and Barcelona said to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old valued between €50-60m, according to Christian Falk (via Sport Witness).

With the Citizens valuing Sterling at a figure exceeding £42m, it may raise questions amongst other supporters as to why no one was willing to take a punt on the England international.

Given his current age, we’d be inclined to argue that the Jamaican-born forward still has a lot to offer a side for several more years at the highest level of football.

We at the Empire of the Kop would rule Liverpool out of being genuinely interested in the No.7, though we’d be surprised if no other outfit was interested in testing the waters with a bid for the Manchester-based star.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Hell no, I’d rather doku — K (@KR89JFT96) October 22, 2021

No — Clete Purcell (@kramrolwal) October 22, 2021

100 % NO…..let the 🐍 slither somewhere else — Hilary Manning. (@manningh1962) October 22, 2021

Save your money to BVB starlet! — Diwan Fingga (@diwanfingga) October 22, 2021

