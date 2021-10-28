Kalvin Phillips linked with £60m Liverpool move but face competition from Manchester United, says chief sports writer

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a summer £60m move to Liverpool by the chief sports writer at the Daily Star.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have faced some injury issues in midfield already this season and, despite a well stocked number of options, the prospect of adding the England international to his roster would only improve the depth of the squad.

It won’t be plain sailing though, humbled rivals Manchester United are said to also be interested in the player which could commence a post-season bidding war.

Jeremy Cross broke the story and has discussed how Leeds are keen to extend the stay of their homegrown hero and will be looking for a contract extension, but are aware the issues of having such suitors waiting in the wings could cause.

Yet to register a goal or assist this season, the 25-year-old’s side have struggled this campaign and sit just one place above the relegation spots.

Should their form continue in this vein, then the man who replaced Jordan Henderson in the England squad could be forced to look elsewhere.

If he’s the man that’s been earmarked as a transfer target and the price is right, it would only be positive news to add him to our fantastic squad of players.