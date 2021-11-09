(Video) Reaching for a golf club at two in the morning, ex-Red reveals details of Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise’s karaoke fight

Jermaine Pennant has been retelling the tale of when Craig Bellamy attacked John Arne Riise with a golf club following a karaoke bust-up.

Speaking on the Open Goal Podcast, the former Liverpool winger gave details of the famous fight between the two players that preceded a Nou Camp victory.

In his own words: “It wasn’t a fight, he just got smacked with a seven iron!” and the ex-Birmingham City told the tale of an argument at karaoke on a night-out that bubbled over to the return to a Portuguese hotel in the early hours of the morning.

The 38-year-old recalled a tale: “I was in bed and I’ve just seen Craig Bellamy stand up and go in his golf bag and get a seven iron, I’m thinking: ‘What’s going on here? It’s two in the morning!’

“Bellamy has just barged through [the hotel room door] and Riise is asleep but he goes up to his bed and starts saying: ‘What are you saying now John? Do you wanna do karaoke now do you?!’

All this whilst re-enacting the swinging of the golf club to the Norwegian’s body and laughing with the two hosts of the podcast.

It was agreed by Rafa Benitez that the matter would stay in house, but when the pair performed a golf celebration when defeating Barcelona, the story blew up.

You can watch the full video via Open Goal’s YouTube channel, the Bellamy and Riise incident comes at 1 hour 19 minutes: