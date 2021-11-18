Rodgers won’t turn down United approach if it arrives despite awareness of possible Liverpool backlash, says Graeme Bailey

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly prepared to accept the potential backlash likely to come from Liverpool supporters should he take the Manchester United job.

The Northern Irishman is said to be more than willing to take the Manchester United job should it be offered to him, according to Graeme Bailey at 90 Min.

The former Reds boss has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces increasing pressure due to the Red Devils’ mixed results in recent weeks – including an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Whilst there appears to be some divide on social media regarding the possibility of Rodgers taking up the United job, we personally here at EOTK would prefer not to see his Liverpool legacy tarnished by such a decision.

Despite a difficult end to his tenure at the Anfield helm, many supporters still hold the 2013/14 campaign close to their hearts, and it would be shame to see those memories suffer as a result.

As such, it’ll be interesting to see how highly Rodgers values the relationship he has with Reds fans should United come knocking in the near future.

