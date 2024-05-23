Brendan Rodgers drops honest 64-word verdict on Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool move

News
Posted by

Brendan Rodgers will be forever remembered as a nearly man at Liverpool.

This follows an enthralling 2013/14 season, with the weight of responsibility perhaps falling more squarely on the brilliance of Luis Suarez than the tactical innovation of the now Celtic head coach.

The 51-year-old has now commented on the second man to take the Anfield job following his own exit in 2015.

“There will be that transitional period but Arne’s a good guy. I came across him when we played Feyenoord in the Champions League this season,” the Northern Irishman told TalkSport (via the Liverpool Echo).

“His teams play good football and I am sure it will be a really good fit for him. Liverpool, another of those clubs, iconic club, big history, and I am sure he will go in and do really well.”

Rodgers has since secured the Scottish Premiership title for Celtic – their 53rd league title success.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: News coming out England camp will leave Liverpool fans scratching heads over one player

READ MORE: What Southgate has now admitted about Jordan Henderson after Euros snub

A transitional period for Liverpool

To be fair to our former manager, he’s on the money in terms of where to set our expectation levels.

After saying goodbye – albeit a more hopeful goodbye than the tear-filled pit of depression many of us expected – to such a talismanic boss, the very face of Liverpool FC, it would only be reasonable to expect a transition.

As such, we could more than understand some concern on the part of the fanbase.

What lies beyond the curtain call of Klopp’s Liverpool career? – (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

That said, great pains have been made to ensure that the club isn’t abandoning the foundations that have been lain under Klopp.

Not to suggest we’re getting a carbon copy in Slot, but the Dutchman won’t be operating a scorched earth policy at Anfield from June 1 onwards.

Change, as our former German tactician pointed out, can be a good thing.

We can only hope as much!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!

More Stories Arne Slot Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *