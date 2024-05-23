Brendan Rodgers drops honest 64-word verdict on Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool move

Brendan Rodgers will be forever remembered as a nearly man at Liverpool.

This follows an enthralling 2013/14 season, with the weight of responsibility perhaps falling more squarely on the brilliance of Luis Suarez than the tactical innovation of the now Celtic head coach.

The 51-year-old has now commented on the second man to take the Anfield job following his own exit in 2015.

“There will be that transitional period but Arne’s a good guy. I came across him when we played Feyenoord in the Champions League this season,” the Northern Irishman told TalkSport (via the Liverpool Echo).

“His teams play good football and I am sure it will be a really good fit for him. Liverpool, another of those clubs, iconic club, big history, and I am sure he will go in and do really well.”

Rodgers has since secured the Scottish Premiership title for Celtic – their 53rd league title success.

A transitional period for Liverpool

To be fair to our former manager, he’s on the money in terms of where to set our expectation levels.

After saying goodbye – albeit a more hopeful goodbye than the tear-filled pit of depression many of us expected – to such a talismanic boss, the very face of Liverpool FC, it would only be reasonable to expect a transition.

As such, we could more than understand some concern on the part of the fanbase.

That said, great pains have been made to ensure that the club isn’t abandoning the foundations that have been lain under Klopp.

Not to suggest we’re getting a carbon copy in Slot, but the Dutchman won’t be operating a scorched earth policy at Anfield from June 1 onwards.

Change, as our former German tactician pointed out, can be a good thing.

We can only hope as much!

