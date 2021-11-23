Drogba explains what ‘really got me attached’ to Salah during his Chelsea days and why he knew Liverpool star would ‘blow up’

Didier Drogba has explained that he’s always had a soft spot for Mo Salah due to the Egyptian international’s pleasant character.

The 29-year-old has been in imperious form this season, breaking the former Chelsea attacker’s record of 104 English top-flight goals – previously the highest tally amassed by an African player in the Premier League.

“He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality,” the Ivorian told Mehwar TV (via the Daily Mail).

“When you look at the squad we had at the time, it was not easy to play, but what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s really nice, he’s really polite, even when he was not playing.

“He was sad not to contribute, but he was always good. When you have this kind of intelligence it’s just a matter of time before you blow up.”

With 16 goals in 16 appearances this season (across all competitions), the attacker is certainly on course for another spectacular individual campaign in Liverpool colours.

Having surpassed Drogba’s record in the league, we’re excited to see what heights the Egyptian King can hit in the famous red shirt this term.

Helping keep us in the fight for the top four last year, we’re certainly hoping that the No.11’s contributions can tip us over the line this time around with regard to any potential honours.

Should our midfield struggles continue to wane, you’d certainly be hard-pressed to not back this Liverpool side to be in the mix for trophies come the end of the season.

