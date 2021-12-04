Mark Lawrenson and Jamie Webster share same prediction ahead of Liverpool’s visit to ‘happy hunting ground’ Molineux

Liverpool travel to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers; Mark Lawrenson and Jamie Webster have been tasked with making their pre-match predictions.

Speaking with BBC Sport the pair have both predicted the same scoreline as they foresee a clean sheet and victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The singer-songwriter is currently on the road for his first nationwide tour but took the time to give his thoughts on this afternoon’s game as he said: “This is a tricky game but we’ve got the quality to win it – if we turn up. 0-2”.

This confident forecast is corroborated with by our former defender as the 64-year-old said: “Molineux is usually a happy hunting ground for Liverpool, who have won all of their past five visits there in the Premier League.

“Wolves will give them a good game this time, but they can’t score at the moment”.

We are certainly in free-flowing form at the front of the pitch and if the clean sheet projection from the pair comes true, then that should be enough to see us edge the game.

It won’t be an easy match against the side sat in eighth place in the Premier League but let’s hope we can continue the brilliant form shown against Everton in the week.

What are your score prediction, Reds?

