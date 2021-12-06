(Video) Watch Liverpool star Missy Bo Kearns belting out Divock Origi ‘Saturday Night’ song on top of a table after Wolves win

Missy Bo Kearns is making a name for herself on and off the pitch for Liverpool, impressing from midfield and from the stands.

The 20-year-old has impressed as she represented her favourtie club and England this season and her recent videos from the stands have shown her fanatic support of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Following Divock Origi’s late winner, she uploaded a video of the scenes from the travelling Kop but her celebrations didn’t stop there.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Liverpool fans go crazy inside Molineux concourse after Origi’s late winner

The No.7 continued the jubilation as she was later filmed dancing on top of a table singing Saturday Night by Whigfield, replacing the words with name of our match-winning Belgian.

It’s great to see that the player is being able to enjoy her own football and travelling to watch the Reds win some massive games of late.

You can watch the video courtesy of @PaulieWalnuts15 (via @bokearnsxxx):

Up the last minute winner reds 🥳🥳😆🔴🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9hEQt272Lq — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) December 4, 2021

Exclusive: Former Liverpool player predicts where Divock Origi’s next move could be, if he was to leave Liverpool