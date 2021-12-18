‘It’s a really sensible move’ – Former PL striker praises Liverpool for ‘huge’ development

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes the redevelopment of the Anfield Road end of Liverpool’s stadium is a ‘sensible move’ and has claimed the stadium will be even better once the work is completed.

“I think it’s huge,” he said (via Football Insider).

“They’re following in the footsteps of Man City, who obviously transformed their stadium. We’ve seen it at Old Trafford throughout the years as well.

“When these stadiums which get redeveloped – commercially, it’s not a bottomless pit so Liverpool will need to generate income, even through concerts and similar events.

“It’s a really sensible move, and if you can do it while continuing to play at the stadium then why not?

“Once it’s all finished it will be an even more incredible stadium to play football in.”

The redevelopment is set to be completed by the end of the 2023/24 season and will see Anfield’s capacity increase to over 60,000 – this means only Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will have bigger stadiums in the Premier League.

Work has already begun at L4 and the capacity of the stadium will not be reduced whilst work is ongoing.

The club recently released the blueprints of what the inside of the new stand will look like once it’s completed.

An increase in supporters filtering into the ground will only benefit the club both on the pitch and off it.

Financially, 7000 seats will bring in even more money for the club and will result in even more noise coming from the terraces – it’s a really exciting period for the club.