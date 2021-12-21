‘Tierney should be taking a holiday’ – Liverpool fans react to FA not punishing Klopp over post-Spurs comments

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the FA’s decision to not punish Jurgen Klopp for his post-match critique of referee Paul Tierney’s performance in the 2-2 draw to Tottenham.

The update came courtesy of Paul Joyce from the Times, with one supporter suggesting that the governing body was in agreement with the German’s comments.

This follows after a series of controversial calls made by the 40-year-old official and his team at Stockley Park that baffled pundits and commentators during and after the final whistle.

Though we’re delighted to see the FA reach the right decision, it does leave an opening for some uncomfortable questions.

Prime amongst them being whether the governing body is fully aware of the sub-standard quality of refereeing we’ve been treated to at times this season.

If aware, it does beg a further question as to what action will be taken by PGMOL in terms of addressing not only controversial calls but also the questionable thought process underlining them, presumably encouraged by guidelines and training.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

MaYbe they think he was right — jacqueline (@jacquel68598331) December 21, 2021

Massive review of the quality and consistency of Premier League officials and Var needed , not fit for purpose , farcical decisions on both Sunday live games and it's a weekly issue. — Alan Ward (@head_melted) December 21, 2021

Tierney should be taking a holiday, not operating VAR — philtuck1968 (@philtuck2005) December 21, 2021

