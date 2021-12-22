(Video) Jota mobbed after netting winning penalty to send Liverpool through to league cup semi-final

Diogo Jota found himself mobbed at the conclusion of Liverpool’s meeting with Leicester City after sparking wild celebrations with his winning effort in a penalty shootout to confirm the Reds’ passage through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Two goals from the Portuguese international and Taki Minamino was enough to see the Merseysiders successfully complete a superb second-half comeback.

It’s an impressive result for Jurgen Klopp’s men – particularly after the German made 10 changes to the team that faced Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Jota saw Vardy & Maddison celebrating from the bench and it became personal with him.. pic.twitter.com/kVBLMezH8G — ~ (@TheLfcKop) December 22, 2021