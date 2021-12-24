‘He’d mastered his game to perfection’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold names the most ‘difficult’ opponent he’s faced in the Premier League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has named the one opponent he’s found the most ‘difficult to deal with’ during his time in Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Considering the England international has now made over 145 Premier League appearances and won one title since his debut back in October 2016, it’s fair to say that he’s come up against a fair few impressive wingers, but it’s former Chelsea man Eden Hazard that stands out to the Liverpool No .66.

“Very skilful and quick,” the Academy graduate told the Premier League’s Uncut YouTube show (via the Liverpool Echo).

“He didn’t really have many weakness to be honest. He’d mastered his game to perfection.

“By the time I came up against him, he was an all-round player exceptional in many aspects of the game. So really difficult to deal with. So I’d say him.”

Hazard’s impressive performances resulted in him making the switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2019.

The Belgian international has struggled somewhat since moving to the Bernabeu and he is yet to find the back of the net for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this term.

It’d be likely that if you were to ask the same question to another Premier League full-back, chances are that they would name one of the current Liverpool attackers as the hardest opponent they’ve faced during their time in the English top flight.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been tormenting opposition defenders for many years now and the former is recognised by many as the best player in the world at the moment.

He’s the league’s top scorer on 15 goals and has also registered the most assists in the league with nine.