‘It’s a shock’ – Former Manchester United midfielder provides his verdict on this season’s title race

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has admitted he’s surprised at how Manchester City are pulling away from Chelsea and Liverpool in this season’s Premier League title race because he thought it ‘would be the closest title race for years’.

Pep Guardiola’s side increased their advantage at the top of the table to eight points yesterday when they defeated Brentford 1-0 and Chelsea were held by Brighton.

“I think we all thought this would be the closest title race for years, but now it seems like City are sneaking away. They just keep on winning,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’s a shock to see Liverpool, who were playing some of their best football under Klopp just a few weeks ago, having a surprising loss at Leicester City. I thought Chelsea were the red hot favourites a few weeks ago but they’ve really dropped off. It’s strange to see, the results have been really inconsistent and I didn’t really see that coming.

“It looks like it’s City’s to throw away and I don’t see them letting that slip. Still, after seeing how Chelsea slipped up you can’t count anything out!”

Second meets third on Sunday when Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome us to Stamford Bridge and it feels like whoever loses that match can almost rule themself out of the title race.

City travel to the Emirates on Saturday and could therefore increase their gap at the top of the table to 11 points by the time we travel to London.

If the gap does continue to increase between ourselves and the Citizens, we still have the Champions League to focus on.

You could argue that knock-out ties suit us better so should we now prioritise the European Cup over the league?

Chadwick has included Liverpool as one of four sides he can see winning Europe’s biggest prize: “City, Chelsea and Liverpool are probably the top three teams in the competition, you look at Liverpool who’ve got an incredible record in the Champions League and always seem to be in the latter stages, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea or Liverpool won it, or maybe Bayern or City, it’ll be one of those four teams.”

The next few weeks are pivotal in our season – hopefully, we can show what we’re made of and make the title race exciting once again.