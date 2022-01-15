Former Premier League striker compares reported Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen with one of Jurgen Klopp’s star men

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that reported Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen reminds him of Diogo Jota.

The West Ham United star has scored eight goals so far this term and is believed to be attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“He reminds me a bit of Diogo Jota,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Just because of how he’s getting better and better with West Ham just as Jota did with Wolves.

“Jota turned into a quality player up there and went to Liverpool and then took it up another level. Playing with better players has meant he’s improved even more.

“Bowen is doing the same. When you map out his career so far, he’s progressed gradually with some great players at West Ham – and David Moyes has really helped him.

“He’s a confident, technically brilliant player – and he chips in with goals, as well. Putting him into a side with even more quality, he would shine even more.

“For me, he’s a class above the likes of Minamino and Origi, and could be the new Jota.”

Our attacking reinforcements give their all whenever they’re called upon but it was evident against Arsenal on Thursday that when Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are absent we struggle for creativity and firepower.

Diogo Jota has been quality ever since he arrived from Wolves in 2020 so for Bowen to be compared to the Portugal international is a real compliment.

There’s still two weeks or so remaining in this month’s window so it’ll be interesting to see whether we make a move now or wait until the summer to confirm our interest in the Englishman.