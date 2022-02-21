Pundit claims Jurgen Klopp deserves ‘massive credit’ with latest ‘gem’ signing

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp deserves ‘massive credit’ for the signing of Luis Diaz after the Colombian netted his first goal for the Reds on Saturday.

The former FC Porto man joined Klopp’s side last month and has impressed in his four appearances so far – his goal against Norwich at the weekend provided Liverpool supporters with a first glimpse of the 25-year-old’s impressive finishing ability.

“Massive credit to Jurgen Klopp,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He looks for players who can hit the ground running and players who fit really well into his system.

“What a finish as well, wow. It was a typical Liverpool goal – great ball through from Henderson, brilliant diagonal run, and a lovely composed finish. You only get that from quality players.

“Jurgen Klopp wants these players who can come in and make an instant impact, and he will be really important to where the title goes this season.

“All credit to Liverpool, they’ve identified what looks to be another gem.”

It is important for players to arrive at our club and hit the ground running, but we have seen in the past that Klopp will not put players into his starting XI until he believes they’re ready.

Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate are a few of the German’s signings that he made wait patiently for a chance to impress.

It appears that the former Borussia Dortmund boss believes Diaz is already at a level to perform for Liverpool, though.

He’s started twice already and been introduced as a substitute in the other two games he’s been available.

His appearances would have many believing that he’s been a part of the squad for many years – that’s a sign of a world class player if they can settle into any team rather quickly.

Let’s hope he can put in another big performance against Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Wednesday so we can reduce the gap to Manchester City to three points.