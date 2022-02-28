(Video) New Fabinho chant heard for the first time following Liverpool’s League Cup final success

Although Fabinho is a real fan favourite at Liverpool, for many he is somewhat of an unsung hero, but the Brazilian midfielder’s solid displays may have finally seen him rewarded with a new chant.

Behind Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, the former AS Monaco man is probably the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet due to how vital he is to the side.

We may have one of the best ‘keepers in the world in the shape of Alisson Becker as well as unbelievable defensive options, but our No. 3 offers so much protection to our backline and it’s clear that we’re a much stronger outfit when he’s in the side.

He performed superbly against Chelsea at Wembley yesterday and even displayed his ice-cool composure with a filthy panenka penalty past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the shootout.

Let’s hope the 28-year-old can continue his fine form as we look to finish the season strongly and add to our League Cup success – and maybe we’ll hear this chat coming from the Kop in the coming weeks.

You can catch a video of the new song, as well as the lyrics to the new chant, below courtesy of @BenSharples2 via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter.

When he plays beneath the Anfield lights, it’s pure delight

Fabinho

Making tackles like you won’t believe, for LFC

Fabinho

An when he’s playing for us we can’t loose

He’s our CDM

Jurgen brought him here for you an me

Our number 3

