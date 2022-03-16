(Video) Ecstatic Liverpool fans chant ‘Si Senor’ outside Emirates Stadium after superb Arsenal win

Hundreds of Liverpool fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium in the wake of the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Arsenal to celebrate goalscorer Bobby Firmino.

The supporters in question were clipped by @TheAnfieldWrap roaring the ‘Si Senor’ chant in recognition of the substitute’s efforts in another big performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men in the context of the title race.

It’s a result that sees the Merseysiders go to within a point of league leaders Manchester City ahead of the international break, with the contest in question having seriously heated up.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap: