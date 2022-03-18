Divock Origi is reportedly ‘very liked by Maldini’, as his move to AC Milan appears to edge closer

Divock Origi looks to be heading out of the Anfield exit door, as his links to a summer move to AC Milan intensify.

As reported by Calciometro, there are plenty of reasons the Italians are interested in our No.27 : ‘The vast international experience is undoubtedly one of these, as well as the flexibility of the attacker who would constitute more than a simple alternative to Giroud or Ibrahimovic at the center of the attack, he can also act as an attacking winger or second striker, playing as both for Liverpool and his national team.

‘The profile of Origi, then, is very liked by Pioli and especially by Maldini, impressed and convinced by his qualities during the two Champions League matches with the Reds: the Belgian was decisive in both group stage matches, an assist for Salah in the first game at Anfield and a goal in the return to San Siro’.

We all know the cult status that the Belgian has at our club but with the five attacking first-team options we have at the club, it does feel like his days could be numbered.

In the 27-year-old and Takumi Minamino, it looks like Jurgen Klopp may have to make a decision on prompting or allowing one or both to depart.

If this is the final season of our Barcelona hero, then let’s hope he gets the chance to deliver one more special moment in a red shirt.

